Short, Walter "Ray" age 85, ret. State Farm Ins. Adjuster and Professional Square Dance Caller, passed away Sat, July 4, 2020. Private Family Services. Preceded in death by his first wife, Mary E. "Betty" (Scales) Short, married for 54 years; parents, Arvel and Loretta (Gentry) Short; brother, Donald Short. Survivors: wife, Ileeta; son, Chuck (Sis) Short; daughters, Debbie (Terry) Mottinger, Donna (Ken) Hibler; Kelly (Tony) Barber, Karla (Kevin) Landwehr; brothers, Harold (June) Short, and Andrew Short; 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild. In lieu of flowers, Memorial: Goddard United Methodist Church, 300 N. Cedar, Goddard, KS 67052. www.wsmortuary.com