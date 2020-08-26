1/1
Walter Wayne Wilson
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wilson, Walter Wayne 69, Auto Mechanic, passed away on August 21, 2020. Born in Wichita, Kansas on April 2, 1951 to Harold Oren and Myona Mae (Tate) Wilson. Survived by his former wife: Janice Buege-Deneau; step-son, Richard Delaney; step-daughters, Julie Delaney, Kristine Davis; brother, Wesley Wilson; sisters, Sharon Lucas, Candy Holt; many grandchildren and his beloved cats. Graveside Service: 2 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 at Maple Grove Cemetery in Wichita, Kansas. Memorials to the Kansas Humane Society.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Maple Grove Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hillside Funeral Home West
2929 West Thirteenth Street
Wichita, KS 67203
3169432929
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved