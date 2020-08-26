Wilson, Walter Wayne 69, Auto Mechanic, passed away on August 21, 2020. Born in Wichita, Kansas on April 2, 1951 to Harold Oren and Myona Mae (Tate) Wilson. Survived by his former wife: Janice Buege-Deneau; step-son, Richard Delaney; step-daughters, Julie Delaney, Kristine Davis; brother, Wesley Wilson; sisters, Sharon Lucas, Candy Holt; many grandchildren and his beloved cats. Graveside Service: 2 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 at Maple Grove Cemetery in Wichita, Kansas. Memorials to the Kansas Humane Society.