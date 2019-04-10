Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wanda Ashworth Bear. View Sign

Ashworth Beard, Wanda 84, bank teller, died peacefully at home surrounded by family members on Mon., April 8, 2019. Wanda is survived by Sherry Ashworth (daughter), Doug Ashworth (son), Donna Ashworth (daughter-in-law), 4 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by Jack Beard (husband), Meme Bowling (mother), Ron Bowling (brother), and Debbie Bryant (daughter). Funeral: 1:30 on Thursday, April 11, at West Heights United Methodist Church. 745 N. Westlink. There will be a short viewing prior to the service. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Serenity Hospice Care, 9415 E. Harry, Ste 306, Wichita, Ks. 67207

Ashworth Beard, Wanda 84, bank teller, died peacefully at home surrounded by family members on Mon., April 8, 2019. Wanda is survived by Sherry Ashworth (daughter), Doug Ashworth (son), Donna Ashworth (daughter-in-law), 4 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by Jack Beard (husband), Meme Bowling (mother), Ron Bowling (brother), and Debbie Bryant (daughter). Funeral: 1:30 on Thursday, April 11, at West Heights United Methodist Church. 745 N. Westlink. There will be a short viewing prior to the service. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Serenity Hospice Care, 9415 E. Harry, Ste 306, Wichita, Ks. 67207 Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close