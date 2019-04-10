Ashworth Beard, Wanda 84, bank teller, died peacefully at home surrounded by family members on Mon., April 8, 2019. Wanda is survived by Sherry Ashworth (daughter), Doug Ashworth (son), Donna Ashworth (daughter-in-law), 4 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by Jack Beard (husband), Meme Bowling (mother), Ron Bowling (brother), and Debbie Bryant (daughter). Funeral: 1:30 on Thursday, April 11, at West Heights United Methodist Church. 745 N. Westlink. There will be a short viewing prior to the service. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Serenity Hospice Care, 9415 E. Harry, Ste 306, Wichita, Ks. 67207
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 10, 2019