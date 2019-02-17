Casey, Wanda Age 87, passed away Wed, Feb 13, 2019. She was born June 17, 1931 in Wichita to Joseph and Alta Taverner. She retired from CAC/CSC in 1995 after 25yrs of service. A Viewing is scheduled from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mon., Feb 18 at Cochran Mortuary, 1411 N. Broadway (Parking off Market St.) and a Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10 a.m., Tues, Feb 19 at Central Community Church, 6100 W. Maple. Survivors include her husband of 65 yrs, Paul, of the home; daughter, Linda (Tim) Hawkins; and son, Doug Casey, all of Wichita; grandchildren, Heather Kirkland, Danny Casey, Megan Hawkins and Julie Casey; gr.grandchildren, Cassidy and Zane Miller and Jensyn Hawkins; sister, Jean Haywood; brothers, Don and Clyde Taverner. She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers Edmond, Clarence and Jerry Taverner. Memorials have been established with: Central Community Church, Kansas Humane Society and Union Rescue Mission. For a guestbook or to leave a condolence for the family go to: www.cochranmortuary.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WANDA CASEY.
Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita
1411 N. Broadway
Wichita, KS 67214
(316) 262-4422
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 17, 2019