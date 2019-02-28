Zinn, Wanda Dianne 63, passed away Monday, February 25, 2019. Memorial Service will be 2 pm, Saturday, March 2, at Glenn Park Christian Church. She was preceded in death by parents, Clio and Elizabeth Leakey; and brother, Dennis Leakey. Survivors include son, Kristopher (Jennifer) Zinn; daughter, Karlee (Adam) Goering; sister, LaDonna (Larry) Meyers; and grandchildren, Devohn Acevedo-Zinn, Makenzie Acevedo-Zinn and one Goering granddaughter on the way. A memorial has been established Victory in the Valley. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 28, 2019