Wanda Dianne Zinn

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wanda Dianne Zinn.

Zinn, Wanda Dianne 63, passed away Monday, February 25, 2019. Memorial Service will be 2 pm, Saturday, March 2, at Glenn Park Christian Church. She was preceded in death by parents, Clio and Elizabeth Leakey; and brother, Dennis Leakey. Survivors include son, Kristopher (Jennifer) Zinn; daughter, Karlee (Adam) Goering; sister, LaDonna (Larry) Meyers; and grandchildren, Devohn Acevedo-Zinn, Makenzie Acevedo-Zinn and one Goering granddaughter on the way. A memorial has been established Victory in the Valley. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
logo
Funeral Home
Broadway Mortuary
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS 67211
(316) 262-3435
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Wichita, KS   (316) 262-3435
funeral home direction icon