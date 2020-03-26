Glassburner, Wanda E. 100, passed away March 22, 2020. Wanda was born October 27, 1919, to John and Rose Elsie (Chaddock) Embt, in Attica, N.Y. Their family moved to Wichita, KS in 1939. She began working at Beech Aircraft in 1941. Wanda married Leslie Ray Glassburner 1942. They had 2 sons, John Leslie (Nila) and Robert Ray (Andrea); later came grandchildren, John Leslie Glassburner Jr. and Leilani Huntsman Glassburner; 6 great-grandchildren; all survive her. She was very involved for years with Grace Presbyterian Church. Ray died in 1968. Wanda returned to work at Beech Aircraft as Visiting Nurse, then later in the Medical Department, retiring after 15 years of service in 1984. Wanda moved to Presbyterian Manor in 1992. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Grace Presbyterian Church. Wanda's final resting place will be at Lakeview Cemetery. Please see full obituary on Lakeview's website. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Grace Presbyterian Church Youth Mission Fund Work Trip, 5002 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita, KS 67208.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 26, 2020