WELLINGTON-Roths, Wanda Evelyn (Gilges) 83, of Wellington passed away April 18, 2019 in Wellington. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 A.M., Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Rosary will be Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 7:00 P.M. at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 9:00 A.M. until 6:00 P.M. at the Shelley Family Funeral Home in Wellington. A memorial has been established with the St. Anthony Altar Society may be left with the Shelley Family Funeral Home 704 N. Washington, Wellington, KS 67152. To leave an online condolence please visits www.shelleyfamilyfh.com.
Wellington - Wellington
704 N Washington
Wellington, KS 67152
(620) 326-2222
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 21, 2019