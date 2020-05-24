Collins, Wanda F. 88, passed away May 16, 2020. Wanda was born in Wichita, Kansas, to Merle S. and Julia Opal (Wynn) Maskrid on October 20, 1931. As a homemaker, she gave all of her care and love to her family. Wanda's hobbies included planting flowers and gardening, sewing, crossword and picture puzzles, and finding all kinds of bargains while shopping. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Leo J. Collins, Jr., son Leonard Collins, 6 brothers, and 2 sisters. Wanda is survived by her sons, Jimmy (LaDonna) Collins, Michael Collins, and Kevin Collins, all of Wichita, Kansas; daughter, Wanda Adams of Wichita, Kansas; brother, Glenn Wayne Maskrid of Wichita, Kansas; grandchildren, Stephanie (Bill) Bowen, Jimmy (Amber) Collins, DeWayne Collins, and Kendra (Aaron) Fesler; 8 great-grandchildren and 4 step-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. A come and go viewing will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, May 25, 2020. Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the Wichita Children's Home. Services by Resthaven Mortuary.