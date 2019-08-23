Wanda Faye Valentine Morgan (1927 - 2019)
Morgan, Wanda Faye Valentine 92, daughter of Arthur and Birdie Valentine born June 29, 1927 in Ponca City, OK, passed away on August 20, 2019 in Wichita, KS. She married Coy Leslie Morgan, Jr. December 12, 1952. Wanda loved sewing, reading, flowers, cooking and spending time with family at the lake. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Garnett L. Teter and Coy L. Morgan, Jr., and 3 siblings. Wanda is survived by children, Terri (Lin) Harris, Bob (Linda) Teter; brother, Loren Valentine; sister, Laveta Newland; grandchildren, Lindsay (Clint) Hamblin, Andrea (John) Gruber, Christina (Kirby) Vernon, Craig (Kristi) Teter, Cindy (Tim) Konecny and 9 great-grandchildren. Graveside service is 11:30 am Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Visitation will take place 1 hour prior, inside mortuary. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Amedisys Foundation, 250 W. Douglas Ave., Ste. 101, Wichita, KS 67202. The family would like to give a special thank you to all of the caregivers throughout the years for their kindness and compassion.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 23, 2019
