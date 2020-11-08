Wanda Groves
January 28, 1922 - October 28, 2020
Goddard, Kansas - Wanda Lee (Herschberger) Groves died suddenly in Goddard, Kansas, October 28, 2020, at the age of 98. She was born on January 28, 1922, in Covington, Oklahoma. In her later years she suffered the effects of dementia.
With her family, she moved to Anthony, Kansas, where she attended elementary and high school. She then attended Southwestern College in Winfield, Kansas, on a full scholarship for her music ability with the French Horn. She received her lifetime teaching certificate upon graduation. While at college, she met James Arthur Groves, whom she married on January 6, 1945, after his returned from Naval Service during World War II. While living in Medicine Lodge, she went back to school to get her master's degree at Northwestern University.
Wanda spent her entire teaching career within the state of Kansas. She began her teaching career in Norwich and continued to teach in Harper, Sharon, Deer Head/Etna, Sun City/Lake City and finally Medicine Lodge. She taught music (mainly vocal) and Physical Education. While in Harper, many of her vocal groups won awards at music festivals. She especially enjoyed the Mennonite voices that were in her choirs since they learned to sing without accompaniment. At Medicine Lodge in addition to vocal music, she was also the Women's coach for Junior High Basketball and Volleyball with a little track added in. After Title 9 was enacted, she got permission to form the girls' basketball team that won the state championship.
Enjoying life to the fullest, sports and the outdoors were a particular emphasis. She was an avid bicycle rider and rode in at least 12 Bike Across Kansas events. The week before she passed, she rode 4 miles with the Women on Wednesday bicycle riders. Before she was a bicycle rider, she ran in several road races. She even qualified for a master's race one year. She also enjoyed assisting various Girl Scout troops with their projects, especially when it came to camping, whether taking troops on winter camps or their first trip to Rocky Mountain National Park. That trip also included a Ranger-lead hike that ended by sliding down a glacier. And you could depend on her helping with various Lions Club events – fireworks booth, Goddard Harvest Festival to name a few.
With her husband, Jim, they traveled to many Lions Club International meetings, both in the US and abroad. She also traveled with family and friends to many international destinations. In her later years, she enjoyed monthly dining with her friends Jeanie Tade and Merna Siemens. They nicknamed themselves "The Three Old Broads."
Wanda is predeceased by her husband, Jim, Mother, Elizabeth, Father, Clarence and her Brother, Austin. She is survived by her children Linda Groves of Tracy, California, Jim (Sandy) Groves of Lindale, Texas, and Lona (Neal) McClanahan of Helena, Montana. She is also survived by Jud (Kathy) McClanahan, Monte (Shawn) McClanahan and Joel (Greg) Baird-McClanahan.
Linda, Jim, and Lona wish to thank the wonderful staff at Dove Estates for their loving care and treatment in her last few years of life. They would also like to say special thanks to Jeanie and Miles Tade, Mary and Dan Smith and Ruth Holiday for their continued support and care for Wanda throughout her life in the Wichita area.
Donations can be given in her name to the Prairie Travelers (www.prairiesunsettrail.org
), the Lions Club or the Aldersgate United Methodist Church.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no services will be held at this time.