Wanda HarrisonSeptember 16, 1928 - November 12, 2020Wichita, Kansas - Wanda L. Harrison, 95, passed away on November 12, 2020. She was the best mom in the world to her children, she was a stenographer at law firms, and was a seamstress. She is preceded in death by her husband, George F. Harrison, and daughter, Sandra Fuller. She is survived by three children; Jana Knowles, Teresa Blair, and Monty Harrison, 5 grandchildren; Tenille Neff, Tuesday Blair, Candace Knowles, Sonya Knowles, and Christian Fuller, 4 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren.Graveside services will take place on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Benton Cemetery in Benton, KS.