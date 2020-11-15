1/
Wanda Harrison
1928 - 2020
September 16, 1928 - November 12, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Wanda L. Harrison, 95, passed away on November 12, 2020. She was the best mom in the world to her children, she was a stenographer at law firms, and was a seamstress. She is preceded in death by her husband, George F. Harrison, and daughter, Sandra Fuller. She is survived by three children; Jana Knowles, Teresa Blair, and Monty Harrison, 5 grandchildren; Tenille Neff, Tuesday Blair, Candace Knowles, Sonya Knowles, and Christian Fuller, 4 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren.
Graveside services will take place on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Benton Cemetery in Benton, KS.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Benton Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
November 14, 2020
So sorry for your loss, Monty. My condolences to you, your sisters, and your extended family.
Lisa Moser
Friend
