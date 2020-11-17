1/
Wanda Harrison
1926 - 2020
Wanda Harrison
September 16, 1926 - November 12, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Wanda L. Harrison, 94, passed away on November 12, 2020. She was the best mom in the world to her children, she was a stenographer at law firms, and was a seamstress. She is preceded in death by her husband, George F. Harrison, and daughter, Sandra Fuller. She is survived by three children, Jana Knowles, Teresa Blair and Monty Harrison; 5 grandchildren; Tenille Neff, Tuesday Blair, Candace Knowles, Sonya Knowles and Christian Fuller; 4 great grandchildren.
Graveside services will take place on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Benton Cemetery in Benton, KS.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baker Funeral Home
6100 E Central Ave
Wichita, KS 67208
(316) 612-1700
