Wanda Irene Stalcup Morrison (1934 - 2019)
HUTCHINSON-Morrison, Wanda Irene Stalcup Wanda Irene Stalcup Morrison, age 85, died May 31, 2019. Wanda was a former Vice-Chairman of the Kansas State Board of Education; Secretary of the Republican Party of Kansas; and Kansas delegate to five national Republican conventions. Wanda grew up in Stafford County. She was valedictorian and president of the Stafford High School class of 1952. She graduated with honors from Kansas State University, where she was a member of the Delta Delta Delta sorority. She did graduate work with Teacher's College, Columbia University, New York. She trained as a nurse at the University of Kansas Department of Nursing and was former pediatric staff nurse at the University of Kansas Medical Center. A long-time resident of Hutchinson, Wanda was energetically devoted to church and family. Survivors: husband Dr. Robert T. Morrison, Hutchinson, KS; three sons, Robert Torrence, Asheville, NC, Reed Thomas, San Pedro, CA, Richard Thane and wife Rebecca, Arlington, VA; three grandsons, Robert Simon Morrison, Asheville, N.C., Maximilian Casimir Morrison and Leopold Reza Morrison, Arlington, VA; a sister, Donna Stalcup Whitehouse, Stafford; five nieces; three nephews; and brother in law, Ron Morrison and wife Louise, Florence, Ala. Preceded in death by her parents, Samuel Reed Stalcup and Minnie Marie Fritzemeier Stalcup. Celebration of Life will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1602 N. Main, Hutchinson. Private family burial will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery, Hutchinson. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019, and Friday, June 14, 2019, at Elliott Mortuary, with the family present from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, June 14. Memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 9, 2019
