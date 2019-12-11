Adamson, Wanda J. (Headley) age 93, ret. Wesley CNA, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019. Memorial Services, 1pm, Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Webb-Shinkle Mortuary Chapel, Clearwater, KS. Preceded by 1st husband, Kenneth L. Headley; 2nd husband, Milton Adamson. Survivors: daughter, Sheryl (Michael) Mitchell of Wichita; sons, David Headley of Shawnee, KS, Steven Headley of Wichita; step-children, Gary (Bernice) Adamson of Wichita, Sheila Thompson of Nebraska; sisters, Wilda Weaver of Mountain View, MO, Edna (John) Rothwell of Springdale, AR, Lois (Richard) Bryson of Williford, AR; grandsons, Jeffrey Mitchell, James (Veronica) Headley, Brian (Karin) Headley, and Steven Lucas (Traci) Headley; 12 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild. In lieu of flowers, Memorial: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.wsmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 11, 2019