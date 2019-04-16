Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wanda Jane Haskins-Hayes. View Sign

Haskins-Hayes, Wanda Jane departed this world April 10, 2019. Wanda was the daughter of Rosemary June (Hayes) Haskins and Ray Haskins. She was born April 25, 1965 in Wichita, Kansas; the seventh of nine children. Wanda graduated Wellington High School in 1984. Her life was eccentric and adventurous. Wanda spent most of her adult life in the healthcare industry. Her occupations included everything from CNA to Head of Dietary. Although she spent time as a semi driver and waitress as well. She loved everyone she ever had the opportunity to meet. Wanda spent her summers out playing in the sun and winters snuggled under blankets. Wanda is preceded in death by her mother, and a brother, Daniel Cloud. She is survived by her husband of 13 years, Jeffrey Hayes; her three children, Natasha White of El Dorado, KS, Eric Williams of Marion, KS and Donald Miller of Peabody, KS. As well as four brothers and three sisters: David Cloud (Vickey), Everett Haskins, Roy Haskins, Nancy Myrtle (Gregg), Ruth Haskins, Matthew Haskins, Rose Wilkin (David) and Doug Palmer; four grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be Wednesday April 17, 2019 1pm at Florence Methodist Church, 335 N. 5th St., Florence, Kansas and graveside immediately following. Donations can be made in her name to Baker Funeral Home.

Haskins-Hayes, Wanda Jane departed this world April 10, 2019. Wanda was the daughter of Rosemary June (Hayes) Haskins and Ray Haskins. She was born April 25, 1965 in Wichita, Kansas; the seventh of nine children. Wanda graduated Wellington High School in 1984. Her life was eccentric and adventurous. Wanda spent most of her adult life in the healthcare industry. Her occupations included everything from CNA to Head of Dietary. Although she spent time as a semi driver and waitress as well. She loved everyone she ever had the opportunity to meet. Wanda spent her summers out playing in the sun and winters snuggled under blankets. Wanda is preceded in death by her mother, and a brother, Daniel Cloud. She is survived by her husband of 13 years, Jeffrey Hayes; her three children, Natasha White of El Dorado, KS, Eric Williams of Marion, KS and Donald Miller of Peabody, KS. As well as four brothers and three sisters: David Cloud (Vickey), Everett Haskins, Roy Haskins, Nancy Myrtle (Gregg), Ruth Haskins, Matthew Haskins, Rose Wilkin (David) and Doug Palmer; four grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be Wednesday April 17, 2019 1pm at Florence Methodist Church, 335 N. 5th St., Florence, Kansas and graveside immediately following. Donations can be made in her name to Baker Funeral Home. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close