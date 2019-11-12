DERBY-Carroll, Wanda Lee Eyman age 95, homemaker and former Boeing Company employee, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019. Visitation 1-8 pm Thursday, November 14, with family greeting friends 5-7 pm, Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd. Rosary 9:30 am Friday, November 15, with the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am, both at St. Mary, Catholic Church. She was born June 13, 1924 in Wellington, to Edward and Helen (Skidmore) Murray. She attended grade school and high school at the Sacred Heart Academy in El Reno, OK. Wanda loved to travel and spent many winters in Hawaii. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Harry Eyman, Donald Marler and Fred Carroll; sister, Joan Mitchell; son, Kent Eyman; daughter, Sandra McAbee. Survivors: sister, Patricia Ledesma; grandchildren, Gayla Rush (Richard) and Julie Moore (Douglas); great-grandchildren, Carlie Williams, Clayton Carlyle, Ashley Carpenter (Don) and Tosha Little; 6 great-great-grandchildren. Memorial: Kansas Humane Society.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 12, 2019