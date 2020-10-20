Wanda Miller

September 17, 1934 - October 17, 2020

Cheney, Kansas - Wanda Lee Miller, 86, passed away in Wichita, KS on October 17, 2020. She was born Sep 17, 1934 to John Wulf and Cleota (Lansdown) Wulf, Cheney, KS. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Gail Miller; son, Randall (Sheri) Miller; and daughter, Kathie Hampton (Kevin Additon), all of Cheney, KS; 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Visitation; Wed, Oct. 21 from 1:00 - 7:00 p.m., with the family present from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Garden Plain, Ks. Funeral Service: Thur, Oct. 22, at 10:00 a.m, St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Cheney, KS. Interment to follow at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Cheney, KS. Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Cheney, KS. Masks Will Be Required.





