Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wanda N. Farmer. View Sign Service Information Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc. 6555 EAST CENTRAL Wichita , KS 67206-1924 (316)-682-4553 Send Flowers Notice

Farmer, Wanda N. 89 years old, Mother (to 8), Grandmother (to 26), Great Grandmother (to 58), Great-Great Grandmother (to 1), Sister (to 5), Counselor, Comforter, Encourager, Prayer Warrior, Owner of the Roto-Rooter Franchise in Wichita for 60 years, Business person for 72 years,diedFeb.12. Visitation Friday, Feb 21, 2020, 6 to 8 PM at Downing Lahey Mortuary, 6555 E. Central, Wichita KS. Rosary at 9:30 AM, Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM, Saturday, February 22, 2020, Sisters Adorers of the Blood of Christ Chapel, 1165 Southwest Blvd, Wichita KS. Burial to follow at 2:00 PM, Calvary Cemetery, 610 S Vassar St, Wichita KS. Reception to follow from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, Georgetown Village, 1655 S Georgetown St, Wichita KS. Preceded in death by her husband, Paul H. Farmer; son, Mark V. Farmer; grandchildren, Justin Barton Campbell and Paula Jean Brown; great-grandchildren, Annalis Renee Brown and Autumn Marie Brown; father, John Ludrick Miller; mother, Neva Pearl Drum; brothers, John Lewis Miller, Daniel Ludrick Miller, George Edward Miller; sister, Pauline Catherine Unruh. Survived by children, Paul (Shirley) Farmer II, Mary Kenney (Redmond WA), Catherine (Ron) Mason, Jane (Ray) Jantz, Thomas (Deanna) Farmer, Phillip (Jenny) Farmer (Rose Hill KS), Rita (Tim) Campbell (Clearwater, KS); son-in-law, Alan Kenney; brother, LaVerne (Paula) Miller; sisters-in-law, Izzy Miller, Lila Miller. Wanda led a Charismatic prayer group for many years, was past President of the Halfway House for Adults in Wichita and the Roto-Rooter Franchisee Association, sponsored the Villa Boxing Club, and was active in many support groups such as Women's Aglow and her favorite: as an associate of the Adorers of the Blood of Christ. Memorials have been set up with Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice and the Adorers of the Blood. Downing & Lahey East Mortuary.

Farmer, Wanda N. 89 years old, Mother (to 8), Grandmother (to 26), Great Grandmother (to 58), Great-Great Grandmother (to 1), Sister (to 5), Counselor, Comforter, Encourager, Prayer Warrior, Owner of the Roto-Rooter Franchise in Wichita for 60 years, Business person for 72 years,diedFeb.12. Visitation Friday, Feb 21, 2020, 6 to 8 PM at Downing Lahey Mortuary, 6555 E. Central, Wichita KS. Rosary at 9:30 AM, Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM, Saturday, February 22, 2020, Sisters Adorers of the Blood of Christ Chapel, 1165 Southwest Blvd, Wichita KS. Burial to follow at 2:00 PM, Calvary Cemetery, 610 S Vassar St, Wichita KS. Reception to follow from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, Georgetown Village, 1655 S Georgetown St, Wichita KS. Preceded in death by her husband, Paul H. Farmer; son, Mark V. Farmer; grandchildren, Justin Barton Campbell and Paula Jean Brown; great-grandchildren, Annalis Renee Brown and Autumn Marie Brown; father, John Ludrick Miller; mother, Neva Pearl Drum; brothers, John Lewis Miller, Daniel Ludrick Miller, George Edward Miller; sister, Pauline Catherine Unruh. Survived by children, Paul (Shirley) Farmer II, Mary Kenney (Redmond WA), Catherine (Ron) Mason, Jane (Ray) Jantz, Thomas (Deanna) Farmer, Phillip (Jenny) Farmer (Rose Hill KS), Rita (Tim) Campbell (Clearwater, KS); son-in-law, Alan Kenney; brother, LaVerne (Paula) Miller; sisters-in-law, Izzy Miller, Lila Miller. Wanda led a Charismatic prayer group for many years, was past President of the Halfway House for Adults in Wichita and the Roto-Rooter Franchisee Association, sponsored the Villa Boxing Club, and was active in many support groups such as Women's Aglow and her favorite: as an associate of the Adorers of the Blood of Christ. Memorials have been set up with Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice and the Adorers of the Blood. Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. www.dlwichita.com Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close