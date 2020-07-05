1/
Wanda Tisdale
Tisdale, Wanda 63, passed away June 22, 2020. Viewing 12-6 p.m. Fri. July 10th at Central Avenue Funeral Services 2703 E. Central. Homegoing celebration 2 p.m. Sat. July 11th at St. Mark C.O.G.I.C 1016 N. Dellrose. Survived by sons Onnie III and Eddie III Caddell; daughters Lacretia, Nicole, Charmina, Candance, Elizabeth and Autumn Tisdale; brothers Ike Williams, Edward, Kenneth and Robert Atkinson; sisters Edna Jones, Beverly Vester, Marketta Atkinson and Tisa Lawrence.

Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 5, 2020.
