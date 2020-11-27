Wanda Tittsworth-Wright
Wichita, Kansas - Wanda Tittsworth-Wright, 91, Homemaker, died Monday, November 23, 2020. Private Family Service will be available to view at 2:00 pm, Monday, November 30, 2020, at www.dlwichita.com
. Preceded in death by her first husband, George Tittsworth; son, David Tittsworth; parents, Clint "C.F." and Agnes Grosvenor. Survived by her husband, Vic Wright of Wichita, KS; sons, Clint (Sandy) Tittsworth of Winter Springs, FL, J. Tal (Deb) Tittsworth of Wichita; daughter, Nancy (Stan) Kohrt of Guthrie, OK; grandchildren, Katrina Tittsworth, Ryan (Janelle) Tittsworth, Jessica (Adam) Koch, all of Wichita, Faith (Ricky) Lyons of Muskegon, MI, Erin (Garrett) McSorley of McKinleyville, CA; nine great-grandsons, Ty Banning, Chad Banning, both of Valley Center, KS, McCoy Tittsworth, Boston Soukup, Calloway Soukup, all of Wichita, Toby Lyons of Muskegon, MI, Quinn McSorley, Reid McSorley, Graham McSorley, all of McKinleyville, CA; two great-granddaughters, Molly Tittsworth of Wichita, Melody Lyons of Muskegon, MI; step-son, Bill (Susie) Wright of Olathe, KS; two step-daughters, Cathee (Gary) Trumpp of Highlands Ranch, CO, Denise (Gary) Green of Wichita; daughter-in-law, Christine Meade. In honor of her great-granddaughter, Molly, memorials have been established with: Children's Mercy - Kansas City, 2401 Gillham Rd., Kansas City, MO 64108; Ronald McDonald House, 2502 Cherry St., Kansas City, MO 64108. Services in care of Downing & Lahey Mortuary - West Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com