1/1
Wanda Tittsworth-Wright
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wanda Tittsworth-Wright
November 23, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Wanda Tittsworth-Wright, 91, Homemaker, died Monday, November 23, 2020. Private Family Service will be available to view at 2:00 pm, Monday, November 30, 2020, at www.dlwichita.com. Preceded in death by her first husband, George Tittsworth; son, David Tittsworth; parents, Clint "C.F." and Agnes Grosvenor. Survived by her husband, Vic Wright of Wichita, KS; sons, Clint (Sandy) Tittsworth of Winter Springs, FL, J. Tal (Deb) Tittsworth of Wichita; daughter, Nancy (Stan) Kohrt of Guthrie, OK; grandchildren, Katrina Tittsworth, Ryan (Janelle) Tittsworth, Jessica (Adam) Koch, all of Wichita, Faith (Ricky) Lyons of Muskegon, MI, Erin (Garrett) McSorley of McKinleyville, CA; nine great-grandsons, Ty Banning, Chad Banning, both of Valley Center, KS, McCoy Tittsworth, Boston Soukup, Calloway Soukup, all of Wichita, Toby Lyons of Muskegon, MI, Quinn McSorley, Reid McSorley, Graham McSorley, all of McKinleyville, CA; two great-granddaughters, Molly Tittsworth of Wichita, Melody Lyons of Muskegon, MI; step-son, Bill (Susie) Wright of Olathe, KS; two step-daughters, Cathee (Gary) Trumpp of Highlands Ranch, CO, Denise (Gary) Green of Wichita; daughter-in-law, Christine Meade. In honor of her great-granddaughter, Molly, memorials have been established with: Children's Mercy - Kansas City, 2401 Gillham Rd., Kansas City, MO 64108; Ronald McDonald House, 2502 Cherry St., Kansas City, MO 64108. Services in care of Downing & Lahey Mortuary - West Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com

Published in Wichita Eagle from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Service
02:00 PM
online
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY WEST MORTUARY
10515 W. Maple
Wichita, KS 67209
(316) 773-4553
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 25, 2020
Wanda was an awesome classy lady. She will be greatly missed. May she Rest In Peace.
Christine Smith
Friend
November 25, 2020
A grand and beautiful woman who I admired for her faith and kindness to others. May she Rest In Peace in her heavenly home.
Vicki Patrick
Classmate
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved