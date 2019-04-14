Waneta June Gates

Gates, Waneta June 91, passed away April 9, 2019. Graveside will be 1 p.m., Monday at Uniontown Cemetery in Uniontown, KS. A Memorial Service will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, April 20 at West Side Baptist Church -Wichita. Preceded in death by parents, Fred and Lula Reynolds; and siblings, Willis and Calvin Reynolds and Dorothy Chambers. Survivors include husband, Marvin Gates; son, Alan Gates; daughter, Marsha (Chris) Shrack; grandchildren, Chelsea, Emma, Gates, Sam, Dustin, and Kenton; and great-grandchild, Anjali. Memorials to: West Side Baptist or . Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 14, 2019
