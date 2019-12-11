Warren David McFadden (1947 - 2019)
McFadden, Warren David age 72, of Wichita, Kansas, known by all as David, passed away on Sunday December 8, 2019. David was born June 25, 1947, in Wichita, Kansas, to Cecilia (Kerschen) and John McFadden. David is survived by brothers: James (Phyllis), Gary (Vicky), Michael (Carol), Stephen (Luann), Joel (Mary), Russell (Threcia); and sister Gina Collard (Gregg). David is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, god-children, great nieces and great nephews, along with many friends. David was preceded in death by his parents. A visitation for David will be held Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 6:30 PM at DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt Mortuary, with Recitation of the rosary following at 6:30 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will occur Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 861 N Socora St, Wichita, KS. An internment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery, 1640 N Maize Rd. In lieu of flowers, contributions in David's memory may be made to a .
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 11, 2019
Donations