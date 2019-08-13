Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Warren William "Abe" Norton. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Norton, Warren William "Abe" 80, died August 7 at his home in Wichita. He was an elegant man with a rich voice, graceful hands and a creative mind. A national intercollegiate debate champion from Fort Hays State University, he studied political theory at the University of Massachusetts on a National Defense Fellowship. He taught political science at East Tennessee State University, where his charismatic teaching breathed new life into a complacent curriculum. Later in life, he earned a Master's degree in Counseling at Fort Hays and practiced family therapy in Nebraska and Missouri. Born in Salina to John and Bertha Norton, he leaves his wife, Marietta Anderson; sister, Judy Edington (Richard) of Topeka; brother-in-law, Michael Anderson, Wichita; sister-in-law, Charlotte Anderson Crawford (Kent), Knoxville, Tenn.; and mother-in-law, Peggy Anderson Watts, Inman; as well as nieces, nephews and children and grandchildren acquired through a second marriage. Abe and Marietta were married twice. In the period between their marriages, Abe married Judy Johnson Haug, Utica, Kan. Abe and Judy owned and operated restaurants in Kansas, New Mexico and Colorado and raised her two children, Troy and Nikki. Nikki's daughter, Amanda Gabel and Abe maintained a close relationship throughout his life. Friends will remember Abe as witty, intelligent, creative and compassionate. Anyone wishing to memorialize him should contribute time or money to KMUW-FM. A gathering of friends will occur later, according to his wishes.

