HAYSVILLE-Gile, Wayne A. age 70, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019. Rosary, 6pm, Wed, April 10, Funeral Mass, 11am, Thurs, April 11, both at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Haysville. Preceded by parents, Harlan and Betty (McClarnon) Gile. Survived by wife Maureen; sons, Kenneth Gile of Wichita, Stacy Gile and Curtis (Kristy) Gile all of Oklahoma City, OK; step-sons, David (Michelle) McDowell of Derby, C. Sean (Jan) McDowell of Haysville, Michael (Leslie) McDowell of Belton, MO; brother, Steve (Cindy) Gile of Cheney; grandchildren, Sarah Hale, Sidney, Sam, Carson and Kamry Gile, Frances Michaels, Derrick, Tiffany, Brennen and Connor McDowell; great-grandson, Everett Woodward. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 1802 W. Grand Ave, Haysville, KS 67060. www.shinklemortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 9, 2019