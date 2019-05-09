Sidebottom, Wayne E. Age 95, retired farmer and U.S. Army Air Corps WWII veteran passed away Monday, May 6, 2019. Visitation with the family present, 9 am - 10 am Friday, service, 10 am Friday, both at Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church. Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Joyce; and son, Robert; daughter, Linda. Survivors include his daughters, Carol (Jim) Brenneis, Judee (Jessie) Gonzalez; son, Jon Sidebottom, all of Wichita, KS; sister, Daisy Munson of Ark City, KS; brother, Virgil Sidebottom of Lyons, KS; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church, 1600 W. 27th St. N., Wichita, KS 67204. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 9, 2019