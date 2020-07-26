1/1
Wayne Eugene Jones
{ "" }
Jones, Wayne Eugene age 92, retired Myers and Roberts Insulation Company installer, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020. No visitation. Memorial service 2 pm Saturday, August 22, Culbertson Smith Mortuary, 115 S. Seneca. Wayne was preceded in death by his wife, Rachel; son, Rick Jones; his parents and 8 siblings. Survivors: children, Ann Herman, Harry Jones, both of Wichita, Terry Jones, of Justin, TX; grandchildren, Brent Herman, Meghan Dyck, Erika Jones, Trevor Jones (Shasta), Stephanie Wells, Seth Wells; and 4 great-grandchildren. Memorial: Via Christi HOPE, 2622 W. Central, Suite 101, Wichita, KS 67203. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Culbertson-Smith Mortuary - Wichita
Funeral services provided by
Culbertson-Smith Mortuary - Wichita
115 South Seneca
Wichita, KS 67213
(316) 265-2646
