Jones, Wayne Eugene age 92, retired Myers and Roberts Insulation Company installer, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020. No visitation. Memorial service 2 pm Saturday, August 22, Culbertson Smith Mortuary, 115 S. Seneca. Wayne was preceded in death by his wife, Rachel; son, Rick Jones; his parents and 8 siblings. Survivors: children, Ann Herman, Harry Jones, both of Wichita, Terry Jones, of Justin, TX; grandchildren, Brent Herman, Meghan Dyck, Erika Jones, Trevor Jones (Shasta), Stephanie Wells, Seth Wells; and 4 great-grandchildren. Memorial: Via Christi HOPE, 2622 W. Central, Suite 101, Wichita, KS 67203. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com
.