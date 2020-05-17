Wayne Fred Holleicke
Holleicke, Wayne Fred 95, former co-owner of Holleicke-Perrin Tire founded in 1921 in Wichita, KS, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020. Private family graveside services will be held at Wichita Park Cemetery. He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Holleicke. Survivors include his sister, Helen Perrin; 3 children; and 40 combined grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, you may send SMALL donations that will be used to purchase bench and plaque in Wayne and Doris' memory which will be located in the garden area of Sedgwick Plaza (send gifts to Sedgwick Plaza, 2455 N Woodlawn Blvd 67220; Memorial Fund: Wayne and Doris Holleicke). Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.


Published in Wichita Eagle on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
