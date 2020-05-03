Wayne Hemmen
Hemmen, Wayne 91, Life Insurance Salesman, died Friday, May 1, 2020. Rosary will be at 7:00 pm, Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am, Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Hilda Hemmen; first wife, Margot Marie Hemmen; brother, Robert Hemmen. Survived by his son, Jim (Janet) Hemmen of Wichita, KS; daughters, Mary Kay (Don) Williams of Bel Aire, KS, Linda Hemmen of Tyler, TX, Sharon (Chuck) Carr of Wichita, KS; wife, Elaine Aaron of Wichita, KS; step-sons, Rene (Susanna) Aaron of Fallbrook, CA, Armand (Roxanne) Aaron of Olathe, KS; step-daughters, Madeleine (Ronald) Starks of Wichita, KS, Emily (Zeb) Pischnotte of Wichita, KS; brothers, Delbert Hemmen of San Antonio, TX, Kenneth (Betty) Hemmen of Wichita, KS; 4 grandchildren; 11 step-grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; 15 step-great-grandchildren. A memorial has been established with Guadalupe Clinic, 940 S. St. Francis, Wichita, KS 67211. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com

Published in Wichita Eagle on May 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY MORTUARY EAST CHAPEL
6555 EAST CENTRAL
Wichita, KS 67206-1924
(316) 682-4553
