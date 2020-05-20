GARDEN PLAIN-Haukap, Wayne Joseph 70, retired co-owner of Z and H Masonry, passed away on May 16, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Wayne was born May 16, 1950 in Wichita, Ks. the son of Edgar and Jean (Gegen) Haukap. On May 31, 1975 he married Julie Hommertzheim at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Aleppo, Ks. He was preceded in death by his father Edgar in 1998. He is survived by his wife: Julie; daughter: Sara (Daniel) Yeboah; sons: Ryan (Megan) Haukap and Matthew (Corrine) Haukap; mother: Jean Haukap; brothers: Jerry Haukap, Joe Haukap; sisters: Wanda Weber, Ann Butler, Joyce Bilson, Jenell Klausmeyer, Elaine Horacek; 9 grandchildren, Colin, Avery, Samuel, Daniel Jr., Mercy Yeboah, Sophie, Tucker, Layne, Remi Haukap. Visitation for all will be on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 from 2 - 8 p.m. at Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Garden Plain, Ks. With a Family Only Rosary on Thursday, May 21, 2020 10:00 a.m. and Funeral Mass to follow at 10:30 a.m., both at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Garden Plain, Ks. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice. Services in care of: Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Garden Plain, Ks.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 20, 2020.