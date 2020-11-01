1/1
Wayne McEntire
1921 - 2020
Wayne McEntire
September 27, 1921 - October 26, 2020
Derby, Kansas - Clifton Wayne McEntire passed away peacefully on October 26, 2020 He was born on September 27, 1921 in Isabel, KS. to Clifton and Mary (Miller) McEntire. He lived in Wichita, KS, then retired from Boeing and moved to Clearwater, KS. Wayne was preceded in death by his wife, LaVina (Barnes) McEntire; and sister, Lucille Cusick. He is survived by his sister Mary Helen (Linn) Blankinship of Wichita, children, Eileen (Ron) Alexander of Fort Collins, CO, Les (Jeanie) McEntire of Derby, KS, and Karla (Darrel) Slechta of Firestone, CO; seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Wayne was active in Boy Scouts, Lions Club, American Legion and the Methodist Church. He especially enjoyed woodworking, time spent with family, fishing and camping. .A celebration of life will be held at a later date


Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 1, 2020.
