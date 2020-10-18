Wayne R. Gipson
August 8, 1957 - October 14, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - beloved husband, father, son, brother, and "Bop-Bop", passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Survivors include: wife, Mary; children, Adrianne, Libby and Richard and their spouses; mother and step-father, Lillian and David; grandchildren, Rylee, Piper, and Sullivan; siblings, Jerald, James, Gary, Ann, Mary and Curtis; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. Recitation of the Rosary, 9:30 a.m. with Memorial Mass, 10:00 a.m., both Wednesday, October 21, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 645 N. 119th Street, Wichita. Private family inurnment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, 1640 N. Maize Road, Wichita. Social distancing and masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with Smile Train, PO Box 96231, Washington, D.C. 20090-6231. Resthaven Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements. Rosary and Memorial Mass will be livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/ResthavenMortuary/