1/1
Wayne R. Gipson
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wayne R. Gipson
August 8, 1957 - October 14, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - beloved husband, father, son, brother, and "Bop-Bop", passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Survivors include: wife, Mary; children, Adrianne, Libby and Richard and their spouses; mother and step-father, Lillian and David; grandchildren, Rylee, Piper, and Sullivan; siblings, Jerald, James, Gary, Ann, Mary and Curtis; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. Recitation of the Rosary, 9:30 a.m. with Memorial Mass, 10:00 a.m., both Wednesday, October 21, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 645 N. 119th Street, Wichita. Private family inurnment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, 1640 N. Maize Road, Wichita. Social distancing and masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with Smile Train, PO Box 96231, Washington, D.C. 20090-6231. Resthaven Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements. Rosary and Memorial Mass will be livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/ResthavenMortuary/



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Rosary
09:30 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
21
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church,
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS 67209
3167222100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved