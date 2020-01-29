Spachek, Wayne R. 72, beloved son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Rosary will be at 7:00 pm, Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 am, Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Church of the Magdalen Catholic Church. Preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Betty Spachek. Survived by his wife, Cindy Spachek; daughters, Kimberly Spachek, Stacy (Rees) Lahman, all of Wichita; brothers, Mike Spachek, Larry Spachek, both of Burns, KS, Mark (Johny) Spachek of Wichita; sister, Helen (Eddie) Alcorn of Douglas, KS; grandsons, Benjamin and Logan Spachek; granddaughters, Elliott and Parker Lahman. He spent 2 years in the Army and worked for years in aircraft at Cessna & Boeing before retiring in 2005. Wayne and Cindy were married in 1975 and his greatest joys were his daughters and grandchildren. He loved fishing, gardening, feeding the birds, and right up to the end loved to talk to anyone who would listen. He will be greatly missed. Memorials have been established with: St. Katherine Drexel Catholic School Fund c/o Catholic Diocese of Wichita, 424 N. Broadway, Wichita, KS 67202; Church of the Magdalen Catholic Church, 12626 E. 21st St. N., Wichita, KS 67206. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 29, 2020