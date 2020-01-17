Rev. W.D. Martin Sr. (1929 - 2020)
Service Information
Jackson Mortuary Inc
1125 East 13th St. N.
Wichita, KS
67214
(316)-262-5431
Wake
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
6:00 PM
Community Church of God in Christ
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Victory Temple C.O.G.I.C.
Notice
Martin, Rev. W.D. Sr. Born August 22, 1929 Swiftown, Mississippi (LaFlora County), passed away January 8, 2020. Community COGIC Pastor. Survived by children Jerri Martin, Eddie (Rocky) Martin, W.D. Martin, Jr., Nora Jonson, Peggy, Troy Sr., Cynthia and Keith Martin; brothers and sisters Lola Blue, Ruby Ligon, Tommy Martin, H.B. Martin andLillie White; 20 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren. Wake Service to be held 6:00 PM Friday, January 17, 2020 at Community Church of God in Christ. Celebration of Life to be held 10:00 AM Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Victory Temple C.O.G.I.C. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 17, 2020
