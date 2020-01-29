Quinius, Webster L. Age 95, Battle of the Bulge, WWII Purple Heart Recipient, passed away on January 26, 2020. He is survived by his daughter, Nancy Johnson (Steven) Montague, two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joanne and his parents, Herman and Maud Quinius. Visitation will start at 9:30 a.m. with services at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020, both at Cochran Mortuary, 1411 N. Broadway. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church TV Ministry, 330 N. Broadway Wichita, KS 67202. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 29, 2020