HAYS-Johnson, Weldon age 100 of Hays, Kansas died Thursday, April 18, 2019 in Hays. He was born January 24, 1919 in Konawa, Iowa to Charles H. and Nellie Irene (Long) Johnson and was raised in eastern Kansas. He and his wife, Alberteen were married in 1938. Alberteen preceded him in death in 2015. In February 1948 he moved to Ellis, Kansas. Where he operated the Johnson Funeral Chapel with Alberteen until 1975. They also owned and operated Culligan Soft Water for several years. He is survived by three daughters, Deanna and Bob Ziegler of Lawton, Ok; Phyllis Bailey, Topeka, Ks; Janelle and Kevin Sterling, Merriam, Ks; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Private family internment will be in Mount Hope Cemetery, Ellis. Services in care of Keithley Funeral Chapel 400 E 17th Ellis, KS 67637. Condolences may be left by guest book at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or by email at [email protected]
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 24, 2019