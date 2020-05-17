Parks, Wendell B., II 89, Architect, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, Wendell B. and Ruby Parks; brother, James (Charlene) Parks. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Patricia; brother, Loren of Aloha, OR; son, Kevin (Cindy) of Leawood, KS; daughter, Kathleen (Patrick) Putzier of Salina, KS; son, Kenneth of Wichita; 4 grandchildren, David and Katie Parks, Will and Maria Putzier. Private memorial service for the immediate family to be held at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to Plymouth Congregational Church in Wichita, or the Salvation Army. Services in care of Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 17, 2020.