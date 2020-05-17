Wendell B. Parks II
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wendell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Parks, Wendell B., II 89, Architect, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, Wendell B. and Ruby Parks; brother, James (Charlene) Parks. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Patricia; brother, Loren of Aloha, OR; son, Kevin (Cindy) of Leawood, KS; daughter, Kathleen (Patrick) Putzier of Salina, KS; son, Kenneth of Wichita; 4 grandchildren, David and Katie Parks, Will and Maria Putzier. Private memorial service for the immediate family to be held at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to Plymouth Congregational Church in Wichita, or the Salvation Army. Services in care of Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY MORTUARY EAST CHAPEL
6555 EAST CENTRAL
Wichita, KS 67206-1924
(316) 682-4553
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved