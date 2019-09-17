Lemon, Wendell E., LTCDR Age 89, retired Electrical Officer of the United States Navy, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019. He is survived by his son, Brad (Carmen) Lemon; daughters, Jenny Kittle, Julie (Fred) Ford and Janet (Phillip) Worts; stepdaughter, Nora (Richard) Clark; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; one step great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice; parents; stepfather; brother, Harry Vere Lemon, II; two great-grandsons, Jacob & Jordan Kittle. Graveside service: Thurs., Sept. 19, 2019 at 10:00 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, 1806 N Oliver Ave, Wichita, KS. A memorial has been established in his name with the , PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675. www.cochranmortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 17, 2019