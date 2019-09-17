Wendell E. Lemon (1930 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wendell E. Lemon.
Service Information
Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita
1411 N. Broadway
Wichita, KS
67214
(316)-262-4422
Graveside service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
White Chapel Memorial Gardens
1806 N Oliver Ave
Wichita, KS
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

Lemon, Wendell E., LTCDR Age 89, retired Electrical Officer of the United States Navy, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019. He is survived by his son, Brad (Carmen) Lemon; daughters, Jenny Kittle, Julie (Fred) Ford and Janet (Phillip) Worts; stepdaughter, Nora (Richard) Clark; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; one step great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice; parents; stepfather; brother, Harry Vere Lemon, II; two great-grandsons, Jacob & Jordan Kittle. Graveside service: Thurs., Sept. 19, 2019 at 10:00 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, 1806 N Oliver Ave, Wichita, KS. A memorial has been established in his name with the , PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675. www.cochranmortuary.com.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.