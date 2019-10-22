Muehling, Wendell Lee 62, went home to his heavenly home on October 18, 2019. Services will be Friday, October 25, 2019 at 11 am at the Apfel Funeral Home, Hastings, with one-hour visitation prior to the service. Burial will be in the Mount Hope Cemetery in Jewell, KS at 1:30 pm. Apfel Funeral Home, Hastings is in care of the family. Condolences will be sent to the family from www.apfelfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be given Revive Ministries Horizon Recovery & Counseling Center/The Unity Houses. Hastings, NE. Wendell was born in Wichita, Kansas to Leo and Beula (Haresnape) Muehling. He graduated from Hastings Senior High School in 1975. Wendell graduated from Hastings College with a degree in Business Administration. He worked for the IRS in the collections departments. He enjoyed watching Husker football, reading, and watching movies. Wendell also enjoyed bingo and blackjack with his sister and he loved disco music and in his day could really bust a move. Wendell is survived by his 2 sisters; Marsha Muehling of Hastings, and Marcelene (Jim) Hoffman of Lavista; 1 niece Lisa Hoffman (Jonathan Templin) of Coraville, Iowa, 1 nephew Ryan (Mary) Hoffman of Omaha, 1 step great-niece Daphne, 1 great-nephew Hugh, 2 great-nieces; Amelia and Charlotte. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his grandparents.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 22, 2019