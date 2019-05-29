Wendy B. (Bratt) Hannah

Hannah, Wendy B. (Bratt) Age 78, loving wife, mother and grandmother went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 25, 2019. She was born in Brooklyn, NY. She was happily married for 46 years to Gerald Bratt until his passing. She was a Jew who loved Jesus. Christ carried her through the loss of her first husband to love again. She was blessed with a large family that loved her until her very last day. She is survived by her husband, John Hannah; son, Jerry (Regina) Bratt; daughters, Loriena (Ralph) Leonard, Beverly Bratt-Paterson (Larry Patterson), sister, Pammie Isaacowitz; 12 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her 1st husband; mother, Barbara Cooper; brothers, Melvin Isaacowitz, Stevie Ives; great-grandchild, Edward Trusty. Visitation with family present will be Saturday from 5 pm until 7 pm at Cochran Mortuary, 1411 N. Broadway. Serviceswill be at 2:00 pm on Sunday at Cross Road Fellowship, 2139 S. Maize, Wichita, 67209. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with , 1820 E. Douglas Ave, Wichita, 67214. To sign a guest book, go to www.cochranmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 29, 2019
