Wendy Ellen Richardson
November 21, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Wendy Ellen Richardson, beloved wife, daughter and sister, passed away on Nov. 21, 2020. She was 39. Raised in Garden Grove, CA by Jim and Sheila Spickelmier, she moved to Wichita, KS in 2005 where she met her husband, Logan. She began her career with the United States Postal Service in 2006 and later attended WSU. Wendy beamed with pride as she became the first in her family to earn her BA, graduating with honors in 2015. Wendy was preceded in death by her brother Mark. She is survived by her parents, husband of 11 years, Logan, sisters Jill and Kelly, and her dogs Thunder, Captain and Morgan, whom she adored. In childhood, Wendy cherished family trips to Big Bear, beach days, bonfires and weekends at the skating rink. Her first job was at Gloria Jeans where her love for coffee began. She and Logan shared a love of billiards, building models and road trip adventures. While her time may have been cut short, her constant pursuit of life goals was nothing short of admirable. Wendy held the title 'The Sweet Sister.' With her cute little dimples, she had a truly infectious smile and was loved by everyone who knew her. Her relationships with family and friends were very special to her. Wendy is held dear in the hearts of all those who knew her, and she will be forever missed. Visitation: Tues., Dec. 8, 2020 from 9am to 8pm at Reflection Pointe Funeral & Cremation Services, 3201 S. Webb Rd., Wichita, KS. Wendy had a great love for animals and in her honor we request any memorial donations be made to lifelineanimalplacement.org
. www.Reflection-Pointe.com