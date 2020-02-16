Wesley A. Swanson

Swanson, Wesley A. Age 87, passed away on February 11, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jean; daughter, Jan (Jeff) Glimpse; three grandchildren, Erik (May), Mary, Elizabeth Glimpse; sister, Elaine White; numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Lloyd, Stanley Swanson and Lillian Vasti. Memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, February 17 at First United Methodist Church, 801 N Main St, Newton, KS 67114. A memorial has been established with First United Methodist Church. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 16, 2020
