Hawk, Wesley Alan 56, Senior Director of Supply Chain Performance/Transfer of Work at Tech Mahindra, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020. Greeting with family, 7:00 p.m. followed by the Rosary at 7:30 p.m., Friday, June 26; Funeral Mass, 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 27, all at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Preceded in death by his father, Don. Survived by his wife, Becky; children, Collin (Ashlynn), Lauren (Joe), Caitlin, Meghan (Matt), Weston; grandchildren, Bryton, Bowen, Laken; mother, Phyllis (Tom); brother, Brad (Steph); uncle, Tom (Patsy); other aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews. Memorials established with St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 861 N. Socora, Wichita, KS 67212 and Bishop Carroll Catholic High School Track Team, 8101 W. Central, Wichita, KS 67212. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com.

Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 25, 2020.
