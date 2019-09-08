Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wesley Kent Christy. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Christy, Wesley Kent 66, passed away Wednesday, September 4th, 2019, in Wichita. Kent was born July 24, 1953, in Wichita to Mr. and Mrs. Peter Marvin Christy of Wichita, Kansas. His great-grandfather immigrated from Greece at the young age of 11, which demonstrated such courage that always resounded with Kent. He graduated from Wichita State University with a degree in math and chemistry. He was an accomplished sales professional at Pawnee Plastics and then Spartech. He married Colleen Johnson in 1976. He was a passionate golfer, WSU's biggest fan, but most importantly a dedicated family man. He could often be found loving life at Grand Lake. He was a beloved father and grandfather who loved his family. He is survived by his brother Kevin Christy of Wichita; children, Erica Pivinski and Brent Christy; son-in-law Dave Pivinski, daughter-in-law Robin Christy; former wife Colleen Christy; grandchildren, Addison and Grayson Pivinski, Blair Christy. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, September 10, 2019, 11 A.M. at Old Mission Mortuary Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Wesley Kent Christy Memorial, c/o WSU Foundation, 1845 Fairmount, Campus Box 2, Wichita, KS 67260-0002.



