Jones, Wesley "Jay" Mims Passed away on Tues., Feb. 11, 2020 at his home, at the age of 68. Wesley was born to George and Katherine (Mims) Jones on July 7, 1951 in Hutchinson, KS. He was one of the founders of the Celebrations! Fun Equipment, and Kids Fun USA companies. He was preceded in death by his parents. Wesley is survived by his wife, Pamela (Ostrander) Jones and grandson, Alex Jones, both of the home; children, Shannon (Dan) Richardson, of Liberty, MO, Stacey (Glendon) Parks, of Peabody, KS, Aric Jones, of Wichita, KS and seven grandchildren. Private family services will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to the Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N Hillside St, Wichita, KS 67219 in his memory.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 16, 2020