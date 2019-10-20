Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilber S. "Steve" Briscoe Jr.. View Sign Service Information Resthaven Gardens of Memory 11800 West Highway 54 Wichita , KS 67209 (316)-722-2100 Send Flowers Notice

Briscoe, Wilber S. "Steve" Jr. died on Oct. 7th 2019 at age 93. He was born and raised in Topeka, Ks. Following two years of service in WWII he attended Kansas State University where he majored in manufacturing engineering. At KSU he met and later married Dorothy Marie Wilson. They moved to Wichita, Ks where Steve began his career first working at Boeing and then spent many years working at the Coleman Co. Following his divorce in 1974, he married Marlene Dorthea Thowe of Alma, Ks who had three daughters, Catherine, Carolyn and Christine. They moved to Lewis, Ks where he worked for Cross Manufacturing until retiring in 1975 at age 70. They returned to live in Wichita around 2000. As age necessitated he moved to an assisted living facility in Corpus Christi, Tx near his son Jim. Steve was an incredibly capable and caring man. He influenced many young lives as cubmaster of cub scout pack 614 and as scoutmaster of troop 606, taking numerous camping trips including Philmont and accompanied two of his sons to national jamborees. As scoutmaster he was a key factor in enabling two of his sons and more than 10 other young men to become Eagle Scouts. As an honorable and charitable man he joined the masonic fraternity in 1956. He was an active mason for over 60 years including past master of both Bester G Brown lodge #433 in Wichita and Lewis Lodge #220, as well as belonging to the Scottish Rite and York Rite. He and Marlene loved to square dance and traveled across the US to dance. He was preceded in death by his father W. S. Briscoe and mother Elsie Evelyn (Wiley), sisters Florene (Fratcher) and Lucille (Propert), 1st wife Dorothy Briscoe (Wilson) and wife Marlene (Thowe). He is survived by sons Michael, James, and Donn, and Marlene's daughters Catherine Leslie, Carolyn Hartman, and Christine McLain, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 525 N Broadway St, at 1:00 PM Saturday, Nov 2 to be followed by a reception with food and refreshments at the same location. All are invited to attend a graveside ceremony at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, 11800 West Hwy 54. The masonic ceremony and presentation is to be held at 3:00 PM.

