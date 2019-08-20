Fear, Wilbur D. 94 years old, died Friday, August 13, 2019. He was a WW II veteran. He was employed at Boeing as a Personnel Representative and retired from the position of Director of Employee Relations at Wichita State University in 1990. Mr. Fear is survived by his dear friends and adopted family: Dale and Sheryll Gibbens; David Petty and Mark Smith. He also leaves behind a faithful group of retired friends from Wichita State University. As well as, the gentlemen from the "Round Table" and staff from Georgetown Village. Fear, Wilbur D.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 20, 2019