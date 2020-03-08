Wilbur M. Schneider (1919 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilbur M. Schneider.
Service Information
Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home
2800 N. Van Buren
Enid, OK
73703
(580)-233-1400
Notice
Send Flowers

ENID, OK-Schneider, Wilbur M. A Mass of Christian Burial for Wilbur M. Schneider, age 100, of Enid will be 10:00 am Monday, March 9, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church with Father Mark Mason officiating. Burial will follow in the Calvary Cemetery. Wilbur's request was to be cremated. Arrangements are under the direction of Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Hospice Circle of Love with Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home serving as custodians of the funds. Condolences may be made online and the service may be viewed online at www.ladusauevans.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details