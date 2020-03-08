ENID, OK-Schneider, Wilbur M. A Mass of Christian Burial for Wilbur M. Schneider, age 100, of Enid will be 10:00 am Monday, March 9, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church with Father Mark Mason officiating. Burial will follow in the Calvary Cemetery. Wilbur's request was to be cremated. Arrangements are under the direction of Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Hospice Circle of Love with Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home serving as custodians of the funds. Condolences may be made online and the service may be viewed online at www.ladusauevans.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 8, 2020