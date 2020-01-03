Wilbur Woodward

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilbur Woodward.
Service Information
Buchanan Funeral Home
301 Euclid Avenue
Monett, MO
65708
(417)-235-3188
Notice
Send Flowers

Woodward, Wilbur Wilbur Wiley "Sonny" Woodward, 78, of Monett, MO, passed from this life on Thursday morning, January 2, 2020, while at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, MO. Funeral services for Mr. Woodward will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Buchanan Funeral Home with Greg Gilliam, Minister, officiating. Graveside services will be at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Maize Park Cemetery, Maize, KS. Memorial contributions have been requested to the in care of the funeral home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Buchanan Funeral.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 3, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.