Woodward, Wilbur Wilbur Wiley "Sonny" Woodward, 78, of Monett, MO, passed from this life on Thursday morning, January 2, 2020, while at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, MO. Funeral services for Mr. Woodward will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Buchanan Funeral Home with Greg Gilliam, Minister, officiating. Graveside services will be at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Maize Park Cemetery, Maize, KS. Memorial contributions have been requested to the in care of the funeral home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Buchanan Funeral.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 3, 2020